Oumar Solet Injury: Scores and bows out late against Sassuolo

Solet scored one goal to go with three tackles (two won), two shots (one on target) and four clearances before exiting Sunday's 2-1 loss to Sassuolo at the 86th minute because of a thigh injury, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.

Solet opened the scoring with a clever finish from the edge of the box, wrong-footing the goalie by toepoking the ball near the first post, and put up decent numbers in the back, even though his side conceded twice. He tried to play through an adductor ailment late in the game but eventually subbed off and is set for tests. Kingley Ehizibue or Christian Kabasele would take his place if he weren't available versus Bologna next Monday.