Oumar Solet headshot

Oumar Solet Injury: Slated to miss two weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Solet has been diagnosed with a pectineus strain in his right adductor and will be sidelined for a fortnight, Udinese announced.

Solet got away with a relatively mild diagnosis considering the turn of events and will return against either Juventus or Genoa in mid-March. Nicolo Bertola and Christian Kabasele will likely play consistently without Solet, while newcomer Branimir Mlacic will be one of the top deputies in the back.

Oumar Solet
Udinese
