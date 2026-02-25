Oumar Solet Injury: Slated to miss two weeks
Solet has been diagnosed with a pectineus strain in his right adductor and will be sidelined for a fortnight, Udinese announced.
Solet got away with a relatively mild diagnosis considering the turn of events and will return against either Juventus or Genoa in mid-March. Nicolo Bertola and Christian Kabasele will likely play consistently without Solet, while newcomer Branimir Mlacic will be one of the top deputies in the back.
