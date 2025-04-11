Fantasy Soccer
Oumar Solet News: Busy versus Milan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Solet had two chances created, three tackles (two won), one interception and four clerances in Friday's 4-0 defeat to AC Milan.

Solet had a somewhat decent display, especially for his offensive contribution, even though his team gave up four goals and was very lax in the back. He has totaled nine tackles (six won), three interceptions, 20 clearances and four blocks in the last five rounds, scoring once.

