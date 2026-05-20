Oumar Solet News: Complete outing in Cremonese clash

Solet had three shots (one on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and six clearances and won two of three tackles in Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Cremonese.

Solet was a big presence on both ends, pacing his team in attempts and posting a new season high. He has registered at least one shot, totaling eight (two on target), and one clearance, amassing 16, in the last five rounds, adding six key passes and five interceptions and contributing to two clean sheets over that span. Additionally, this marked his third straight match with three or more tackles, for a total of 12 (nine won).