Oumar Solet News: DNP in Juventus meeting

Solet (thigh) didn't feature in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Juventus.

Solet returned to the bench after two games out, but he didn't have many minutes in him, and the coach elected not to risk. He'll have better chances of starring in Friday's away contest against Genoa with a few more practices under his belt. He'd replace Oier Zarraga if fit enough to start, with Kingley Ehizibue going back to the wing.