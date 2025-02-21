Fantasy Soccer
Oumar Solet News: Logs five clearances versus Lecce

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Solet registered one cross (zero accurate), one block, five clearances and one tackle (zero won) in Friday's 1-0 victory versus Lecce.

Solet put together another tidy display in the back as has routinely been the case since he took over one of the starting jobs in the middle of the defense. He has totaled five tackles (four won), seven interceptions, 21 clearances and seven blocks in the last four fixtures, contributing to two clean sheets.

