Oumar Solet News: Logs secondary assist versus Cagliari

Solet registered three tackles (one won), three clearances and one shot (zero on target) and provided a secondary assist in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Cagliari.

Solet once again got the job done in the back and started a late successful counter with a through ball for Keinan Davis. He has notched at least one shot, amassing five (one on target), and one clearance, piling up 10, in the last four matches, helping secure four clean sheets and recording 11 tackles (nine won) and five key passes during that stretch.