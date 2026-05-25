Oumar Solet News: Logs three interceptions in Napoli match

Solet won one of two tackles and had three interceptions and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Napoli.

Solet had a workmanlike display in the season finale, and his team allowed one goal in the first half. He recorded multiple tackles in the last four matches, amassing 14 (10 won). Instead, he halted a five-game streak with at least one clearance in this one. He might transfer to a bigger team after posting three goals, 75 tackles, 125 clearances and 48 interceptions and contributing to 10 clean sheets in 35 matches.