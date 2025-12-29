Solet had some solid moments in the match before attempting to block a shot that deflected off him for Lazio's only goal. Despite that, he has remained one of Udinese's key players at center back this season, recording 34 tackles and 82 accurate long balls, while also creating 10 chances. The Udinese defense has struggled to keep clean sheets, managing just three in Serie A so far. Solet and the back line now face a tough test against Como, who sit sixth in the table and have scored 22 goals this season.