Oumar Solet News: Scores in Inter clash

Solet scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), four clearances and three blocks in Sunday's 2-1 loss versus Inter Milan.

Solet shined in the back even though his side allowed two goals and re-opened the game with a cannon shot from distance after a muscular solo run through the middle for his first goal of the season. He has notched six tackles (four won), one interception, 19 clearances and six blocks in the last five games, helping keep two clean sheets.