Oumar Solet News: Solid defensively in XI return

Oumar Solet registered one cross (zero accurate) and two tackles in Friday's 2-0 victory over Genoa. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 92nd minute.

Solet returned to the starting XI after overcoming the thigh injury that had kept him from featuring in the last three games, and delivered an impressive defensive display on his comeback. The center back led his side in clearances with a season high nine, while also winning two tackles and making one interception, contributing to his sixth clean sheet in 26 starts for the club.