Oumar Solet News: Standout defensive performer

Oumar Solet had three tackles (two won), four clearances and one interception in Monday's 0-0 draw versus Como.

Oumar Solet matched a team-high Monday with four clearances and made one block as Udinese played to a scoreless draw versus Como. Since returning from a three-match absence due to a thigh injury, the central defender has made successive 90-minute performance in which he's earned a clean sheet. Across Udinese's 31 Serie A fixtures, Oumar Solet has made 28 appearances (27 starts).