Oumar Solet News: Wins four tackles versus Milan

Solet generated one cross (zero accurate), three blocks and two interceptions and won four of four tackles in Saturday's 3-0 win against AC Milan.

Solet had another strong display in the back, helping his side secure its third consecutive clean sheet. He has tallied multiple tackles, racking up nine (eight won), and at least one interception, totaling four, in all three fixtures, adding 13 clearances, five blocks and two crosses (zero accurate).