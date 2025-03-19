Ousman Jabang News: Transfers to USL

Jabang has completed a transfer to New Mexico United from Montreal, according to his former club.

Jabang will head to the United States up-and-coming league as he departs Montreal, leaving the MLS to join New Mexico United of the USL. This should only be minor for the club, as he only appeared in five games (two starts) in three seasons with the club. He will look to see more time with his new club, possibly returning to MLS play at some point.