Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ousman Jabang headshot

Ousman Jabang News: Transfers to USL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Jabang has completed a transfer to New Mexico United from Montreal, according to his former club.

Jabang will head to the United States up-and-coming league as he departs Montreal, leaving the MLS to join New Mexico United of the USL. This should only be minor for the club, as he only appeared in five games (two starts) in three seasons with the club. He will look to see more time with his new club, possibly returning to MLS play at some point.

Ousman Jabang
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now