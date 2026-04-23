Ousmane Camara Injury: Late call for PSG clash

Camara (undisclosed) is a late call for Saturday's clash against PSG, according to coach Alexandre Dujeux. "We still have some questions about who will be absent for this match. It is not certain that we will recover any of the injured players. For the next match, I hope to recover two or three."

Camara is an undisputed starter when fit, making his potential absence a significant blow for Angers heading into an already demanding fixture against PSG. Emmanuel Biumla is expected to take on a larger role if Camara cannot recover in time, with the club already short-handed in the back line.