Ousmane Camara Injury: Suffers tendon injury

Camara (tendon) was forced off at halftime of Saturday's 1-1 against Le Havre after telling coach Alexandre Dujeux he was in significant pain, according to Incroyable SCO. "He came to see me after 30 minutes and told me he was in a lot of pain. We knew it because he had pain at the beginning of the week and had cut short a few sessions."

Camara had already been managing the tendon issue during training earlier in the week before the problem flared up enough to end his afternoon at the break. His availability for Saturday's clash against PSG is now in serious doubt, and the club will assess him over the coming days before making a final call. Emmanuel Biumla is expected to take on a larger role if Camara cannot recover in time, with Angers heading into a tough fixture short-handed in the back line.