Ousmane Camara News: Back available Saturday
Camara (undisclosed) has been included in the matchday squad and could return to the starting lineup for Saturday's clash against PSG, the club posted.
Camara had been a late call heading into the weekend after the club flagged uncertainty over the fitness of several players, making his inclusion in the squad a significant boost for Angers. The defender is an undisputed starter when fit and his return gives coach Alexandre Dujeux a much-needed option in what has been a stretched back line heading into one of the toughest remaining fixtures on the calendar against the league leaders.
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