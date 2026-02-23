Ousmane Camara News: Busy defensive performance in loss
Camara had two tackles (two won), seven clearances and two interceptions in Sunday's 1-0 loss against Lille.
Camara had a busy defensive performance as he tried to prevent a goal but was unable to stop the goal coming from the penalty spot. He made seven clearances in the game, his eighth time this season making this amount. He also won both of his tackles, the ninth time this year that he has completed this amount.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now