Ousmane Camara News: Logs seven clearances in draw

Camara made one tackle, seven clearances and one block during Sunday's 1-1 draw against Brest.

Camara had another great performance at the heart of the defense, dominating opposing forwards as usual while putting up big numbers to illustrate that. This was a breakthrough campaign for the young center-back, who consolidated himself as a full-time starter and quickly became one of Ligue 1's most productive among peers, finishing the year among the top 10 in both clearances and blocked shots.