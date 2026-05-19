Ousmane Camara News: Logs seven clearances in draw
Camara made one tackle, seven clearances and one block during Sunday's 1-1 draw against Brest.
Camara had another great performance at the heart of the defense, dominating opposing forwards as usual while putting up big numbers to illustrate that. This was a breakthrough campaign for the young center-back, who consolidated himself as a full-time starter and quickly became one of Ligue 1's most productive among peers, finishing the year among the top 10 in both clearances and blocked shots.
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