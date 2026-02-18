Ousmane Dembele Injury: Could miss second UCL leg

Dembele is managing a calf injury he picked up against Rennes, and while the latest updates are trending in a positive direction, he is still unlikely to be available for Wednesday's second leg against Monaco in the Champions League, according to L'Equipe.

Dembele picked up a calf injury in the clash against Rennes, and it forced him to exit early in Tuesday's first leg against Monaco in the Champions League. The Ballon d'Or winner will go through additional testing, but initial feedback around the club has been encouraging. Still, he is likely looking at a minimum 10 days recovery window, which leaves his status for Wednesday's return leg against the Diagonale up in the air. If he is ruled out, Desire Doue, Kang-In Lee or Goncalo Ramos are in line to take on expanded responsibilities in the frontline for the Parisians.