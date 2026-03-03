Ousmane Dembele Injury: Could play against Monaco
Dembele (calf) is expected to train Wednesday and could return for Friday's clash against Monaco, according to Paris Team Fr.
Dembele is closing in on a return from his calf injury and is expected to get back on the training pitch with the squad Wednesday, putting him on track to be included in the matchday squad for Friday's clash against Monaco as he looks to log some minutes ahead of the major Champions League showdown with Chelsea next Wednesday. Until the Ballon d'Or winner regains full match fitness, Desire Doue and Bradley Barcola remain the main options to play in the striker role for PSG.
