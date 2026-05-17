Ousmane Dembele headshot

Ousmane Dembele Injury: Dealing with calf issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 17, 2026 at 11:27pm

Dembele (calf) was forced off in the 27th minute of Sunday's clash against Paris FC with calf discomfort as a precautionary measure, raising concerns ahead of the Champions League final against Arsenal on May 30 in Budapest, according to L'Equipe.

Dembele couldn't make it to the 30-minute mark in Sunday's season finale derby against Paris FC since he was dealing with calf discomfort. Coach Luis Enrique was cautiously optimistic after the match, suggesting the issue is likely only fatigue rather than a structural problem, with the club set to have more clarity after Monday's assessment. Dembele had already been replaced by Goncalo Ramos before halftime, and PSG will be hoping the Ballon d'Or winner can recover fully in time for the most important fixture of their season against the Gunners on May 30, and also for the World Cup with France also looming shortly after.

Ousmane Dembele
Paris Saint-Germain
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