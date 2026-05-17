Ousmane Dembele Injury: Dealing with calf issue
Dembele (calf) was forced off in the 27th minute of Sunday's clash against Paris FC with calf discomfort as a precautionary measure, raising concerns ahead of the Champions League final against Arsenal on May 30 in Budapest, according to L'Equipe.
Dembele couldn't make it to the 30-minute mark in Sunday's season finale derby against Paris FC since he was dealing with calf discomfort. Coach Luis Enrique was cautiously optimistic after the match, suggesting the issue is likely only fatigue rather than a structural problem, with the club set to have more clarity after Monday's assessment. Dembele had already been replaced by Goncalo Ramos before halftime, and PSG will be hoping the Ballon d'Or winner can recover fully in time for the most important fixture of their season against the Gunners on May 30, and also for the World Cup with France also looming shortly after.
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Penalty, Corner and Free Kick Takers by Team7 days ago
-
World Cup
Underdog World Cup Best Ball Strategy: How to Draft the World Pup Contest17 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Bracket Breakdown: Predicting Every Round from Group Stage to Final19 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group Previews: Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics for All 12 Groups34 days ago