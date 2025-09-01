Dembele had a brilliant game on Saturday against the TeFeCe, scoring twice and assisting Joao Neves' first goal. The Ballon d'Or contender was forced off in the 70th minute due to a hamstring injury. Dembele will undergo an MRI in the coming days to know the extent of the issue, although he says it does not seem serious. He will miss international duty with France but hopes to return fit after the break for the game against Lens on Sept. 14. That said, if he has to miss more time, Goncalo Ramos will likely get a larger role in the frontline.