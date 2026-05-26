Ousmane Dembele headshot

Ousmane Dembele Injury: Final availability confirmed

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Dembele (calf) has further reinforced that he will be an option for Saturday's match against Arsenal, the player told M6, per Alex Young of the Standard. "I feel much better than on Sunday. I had a little scare, but the doctor told me there was nothing to worry about. I felt a slight discomfort, and I preferred not to take any risks. I will be back on the pitch on May 30."

Dembele was already looking to be an option for Saturday, but has further reinforced his availability, as the forward once again told the media he would be fit. This is major news for the club as they look for a UCL repeat, as they may already be without other stars like Achraf Hakimi (thigh). More importantly, it will leave him fit for the World Cup, set to possibly be another few big months for Dembele.

Ousmane Dembele
Paris Saint-Germain
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