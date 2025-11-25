Dembele has been training fully with the squad since last week and is feeling good as he no longer feels any pain or discomfort in his calf. The Ballon d'Or winner will be a late call for Wednesday's clash against Tottenham in the Champions League and if no issue appears before the game, he will be included in the match squad. That said, it remains quite unlikely to see him start the game even if fit as the club now prioritizes precaution for players returning from injuries. Senny Mayulu or Goncalo Ramos are the two likely options to lead the frontline against the Spurs.