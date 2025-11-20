Dembele is nearing a return from a calf injury and this could happen in Saturday's clash against Le Havre depending on the results of the assessment he will undergo on Friday. Paris Saint-Germain are following a new protocol that prioritizes caution with injured players to avoid setbacks by rushing them back, but with the important clash against Tottenham coming on Wednesday in the Champions League, Dembele could see some minutes off the bench against Le Havre if he is deemed fit enough to feature in order to prepare for the game against Spurs. Until he is fully ready to start, Senny Mayulu and Goncalo Ramos are the main options to replace him in the frontline.