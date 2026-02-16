Ousmane Dembele headshot

Ousmane Dembele Injury: Picks up discomfort in training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 16, 2026 at 12:18pm

Dembele complained of a pain in his leg during Monday's training session and could be a doubt for the midweek UCL clash with Monaco, Loic Tanzi of L'Equipe reports.

Dembele played 74 minutes in the last league matchup versus Rennes, in which he scored a goal but apparently suffered some discomfort. While he may be able to recover in time for European action, his status may be a concern for the team, possibly limiting his involvement. In case the issue turns out to be serious, either Goncalo Ramos or Bradley Barcola will likely take on a bigger role up front.

Ousmane Dembele
Paris Saint-Germain
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ousmane Dembele See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ousmane Dembele See More
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Dec. 10
SOC
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Dec. 10
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
69 days ago
Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD2 Prediction
SOC
Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD2 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
139 days ago