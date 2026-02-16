Ousmane Dembele Injury: Picks up discomfort in training
Dembele complained of a pain in his leg during Monday's training session and could be a doubt for the midweek UCL clash with Monaco, Loic Tanzi of L'Equipe reports.
Dembele played 74 minutes in the last league matchup versus Rennes, in which he scored a goal but apparently suffered some discomfort. While he may be able to recover in time for European action, his status may be a concern for the team, possibly limiting his involvement. In case the issue turns out to be serious, either Goncalo Ramos or Bradley Barcola will likely take on a bigger role up front.
