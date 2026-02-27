Ousmane Dembele headshot

Ousmane Dembele Injury: Remains out

Dembele (calf) is training individually and remains out for the time being, the club announced.

Dembele has returned to individual training but remains sidelined for now as he continues to recover from his calf injury. The Ballon d'Or winner has battled recurring muscle issues throughout the season, and the staff is in no rush to gamble with their top weapon ahead of a critical stretch in the coming months. Until he is fully cleared, Desire Doue, Kang-In Lee and Goncalo Ramos stand as the main attacking options to fill the striker role for PSG.

