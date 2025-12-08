Dembele wasn't training with the team on Monday due to illness and is ruled out for Wednesday's Champions League clash against Athletic Club since his sensations when waking up on Tuesday morning weren't good enough to make the squad. Dembele was expected to start that game and his first one since his return from his calf injury, therefore his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Senny Mayulu, Goncalo Ramos or Kang-In Lee as the main available options to replace him in the frontline.