Ousmane Dembele Injury: Set for a few days of rest

Dembele (calf) is set for rest for the next few days after a precautionary exit from Sunday's 2-1 loss to Paris FC, according to his club.

Dembele looks to only be dealing with minor issues after a scary exit Sunday, setting the forward up to still be an option for the club's remaining match in the UCL final. This is bright news for the attacker, as he is the most crucial piece of the dangerous PSG attack. That said, it appears he should be able to reach fitness again over the 12-day break until the final, likely not to risk much training to ensure he is fit for a possible second straight UCL title.