Ousmane Dembele headshot

Ousmane Dembele Injury: Should start Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 16, 2026 at 11:14pm

Dembele (calf) should make the starting XI for Tuesday's Champions League clash against Monaco, according to Arthur Perrot from RMC Sport.

Dembele picked up a minor calf issue in the last game against Rennes and was monitored during Monday's final training session at the Stade Louis II to determine his availability for Tuesday's Champions League showdown against Monaco. The Ballon d'Or winner reported positive sensations and is trending toward a spot in the starting XI against the Diagonale, unless the coaching staff opts to manage his workload and keep him fresh for next week's second leg. That said, with a league matchup against Metz coming up Saturday, Dembele is expected to get a window to recharge before the return leg, and if he were to miss out or begin on the bench Tuesday, Goncalo Ramos, Bradley Barcola or Kang-In Lee would be in line for increased minutes in the front line for the Parisians.

Ousmane Dembele
Paris Saint-Germain
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ousmane Dembele See More
