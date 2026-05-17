Ousmane Dembele Injury: Subs off early in league finale
Dembele was forced to abandon Sunday's 2-1 loss to Paris FC after suffering a potential injury.
Dembele was replaced by Goncalo Ramos after 27 minutes on the field, suggesting the French star was dealing with a muscular problem and the team opted to avoid any risk with the league title already decided. In any case, Dembele's status may be a concern if he has suffered a significant blow ahead of the Champions League final against Arsenal on May 30. While his absence would reduce the squad's attacking potential, they have solid depth with rested options like Ramos and Desire Doue.
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