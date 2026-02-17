Ousmane Dembele headshot

Ousmane Dembele Injury: Subs off early Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 17, 2026 at 12:48pm

Dembele left the field in the 27th minute of Tuesday's UCL clash with Monaco as he was not fully healthy after suffering a calf issue during the week.

Dembele was apparently ready to start in the Champions League matchup, but he was replaced by Desire Doue in the first half. The stellar attacker walked off the pitch, but it remains unclear exactly how serious his injury is, making him a doubt again for upcoming contests. While Doue scored immediately after taking Dembele's place Tuesday, Goncalo Ramos is also available as a more natural center-forward option.

Ousmane Dembele
Paris Saint-Germain
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ousmane Dembele See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ousmane Dembele See More
UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 17: Picks, Predictions & Odds
SOC
UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 17: Picks, Predictions & Odds
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
Yesterday
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Dec. 10
SOC
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Dec. 10
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
70 days ago
Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD2 Prediction
SOC
Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD2 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
140 days ago