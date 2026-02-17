Ousmane Dembele Injury: Subs off early Tuesday

Dembele left the field in the 27th minute of Tuesday's UCL clash with Monaco as he was not fully healthy after suffering a calf issue during the week.

Dembele was apparently ready to start in the Champions League matchup, but he was replaced by Desire Doue in the first half. The stellar attacker walked off the pitch, but it remains unclear exactly how serious his injury is, making him a doubt again for upcoming contests. While Doue scored immediately after taking Dembele's place Tuesday, Goncalo Ramos is also available as a more natural center-forward option.