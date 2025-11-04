Dembele suffered a knock to his calf during the first half of Tuesday's defeat against Bayern, which forced him off in the 25th minute. This is a new issue unrelated to his previous recurrent hamstring injuries, as confirmed by coach Luis Enrique in a press conference. Dembele will hope to be back for Sunday's clash against Lyon since the Ballon d'Or nominee still has to build back his full fitness after starting only two of his last five appearances for PSG. If he has to miss the game against the Gones, Senny Mayulu or Kang-In Lee, who had an incredible outing against Bayern, could be in line for an increased role in the frontline.