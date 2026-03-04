Ousmane Dembele headshot

Ousmane Dembele Injury: Trains fully, back available

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 11:08pm

Dembele (calf) trained fully with the team Wednesday and is back available for Friday's clash against Monaco, according to Benjamin Quarez from Le Parisien.

Dembele has recovered from his calf injury and returned to full team training Wednesday, putting him back in the mix for Friday's clash against Monaco. The Ballon d'Or winner should see some minutes against the Diagonale as he continues building match fitness ahead of Wednesday's big Champions League showdown with Chelsea. If Dembele ends up starting on the bench again, Bradley Barcola or Desire Doue are the leading candidates to handle the striker role, with Goncalo Ramos appearing to sit slightly lower in the current pecking order.

Ousmane Dembele
Paris Saint-Germain
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ousmane Dembele See More
