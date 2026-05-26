Ousmane Dembele Injury: Trains fully, likely to start

Dembele (calf) trained fully Tuesday and is on track to start Saturday's Champions League final against Arsenal, the club posted.

Dembele had been forced off as a precaution during Sunday's season finale against Paris FC with calf discomfort, but the positive update he provided earlier in the week is now backed up by his full participation in Tuesday's session. PSG will be relieved to have their most important attacking player available for the showpiece final since the Ballon d'Or contributed 17 goals and nine assists in 34 appearances (21 starts) across all competitions this season.