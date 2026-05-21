Ousmane Dembele headshot

Ousmane Dembele Injury: Will be fit for final

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 21, 2026 at 8:04am

Demebele (calf) is set to be fit for the May 30 UCL final against Arsenal, the player told media, per RMC Sport. "It's going very well. I had a little alert against Paris FC, but it's okay, and it will do it for the final. Yes, I think, [I will be fit for the final]."

Dembele had an injury scare in PSG's season finale but appears to only be dealing with a minor injury, as the forward is set to return for the UCL final in just over a week. This is major news for the attacker as PSG battles for a second straight UCL title, plus he is trying to remain fit ahead of the 2026 World Cup with France. If he can keep fit and suffer no setbacks, he will be tasked with leading the attack as they attempt to take down the Gunners.

Ousmane Dembele
Paris Saint-Germain
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