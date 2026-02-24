Ousmane Dembele headshot

Ousmane Dembele Injury: Won't be available Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 24, 2026 at 2:39am

Dembele (calf) resumed individual training but won't be an option for Wednesday's second leg against Monaco in the Champions League, according to the club.

Dembele picked up a calf injury against Rennes and was pulled early as a precaution in last week's first leg against Monaco in the Champions League. The Ballon d'Or winner was held out of the weekend clash with Metz to manage the issue and rest, but Wednesday's return leg against Monaco comes too soon for the forward to make his comeback. He'll aim to ramp up his workload over the next few days as he targets a return for upcoming fixtures, while Desire Doue, Kang-In Lee or Goncalo Ramos are in the mix to lead the line against the Diagonale.

Ousmane Dembele
Paris Saint-Germain
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ousmane Dembele See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ousmane Dembele See More
UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 17: Picks, Predictions & Odds
SOC
UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 17: Picks, Predictions & Odds
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
8 days ago
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Dec. 10
SOC
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Dec. 10
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
77 days ago
Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD2 Prediction
SOC
Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD2 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
147 days ago