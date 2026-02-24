Ousmane Dembele Injury: Won't be available Wednesday

Dembele (calf) resumed individual training but won't be an option for Wednesday's second leg against Monaco in the Champions League, according to the club.

Dembele picked up a calf injury against Rennes and was pulled early as a precaution in last week's first leg against Monaco in the Champions League. The Ballon d'Or winner was held out of the weekend clash with Metz to manage the issue and rest, but Wednesday's return leg against Monaco comes too soon for the forward to make his comeback. He'll aim to ramp up his workload over the next few days as he targets a return for upcoming fixtures, while Desire Doue, Kang-In Lee or Goncalo Ramos are in the mix to lead the line against the Diagonale.