Dembele began the match on the bench against Auxerre as manager Luis Enrique opted to start fellow striker Goncalo Ramos. That decision did not slow Dembele down, as he made an immediate impact after coming on, delivering a well-weighted through ball assist to Bradley Barcola for PSG's only goal. Dembele has still produced strong moments this season, though his output has not matched last year, when he recorded 27 goal contributions in 29 league matches. He currently has eight goal contributions in 11 appearances. In Ligue 1, he leads all strikers with 27 chances created, but his 19 shots sit below the league median, partly due to missed matches. Even so, he has contributed to a goal in each of his last four league appearances and will look to continue building form in the next match against Strasbourg, who currently sit mid-table.