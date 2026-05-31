Ousmane Dembele News: Converts from spot

Dembele scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal), nine crosses (one accurate) and 10 corners in Saturday's 1-1 (5-4) penalty shootout win over Arsenal. He was injured and subbed out in the 96th minute.

Dembele delivered the decisive contribution in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Arsenal in the Champions League final in Budapest, stepping up to convert a second-half penalty after Cristhian Mosquera fouled Khvicha Kvaratskhelia inside the box, calmly drilling the ball into the bottom corner past David Raya to level the match and ultimately send the contest to extra time and penalties. The French forward was replaced in the 89th minute due to cramp after an exhausting display that featured relentless pressing and countless high-intensity runs throughout the match. Dembele ends the 2025-26 Champions League campaign with eight goals and two assists across 13 appearances, helping PSG lift the trophy for the second consecutive season. Looking ahead, he is expected to play a major role for France national football team at the 2026 World Cup, where he figures to be a regular starter when fully fit. His immediate focus will now be on recovering in time to be at full strength for France's opening match against Senegal national football team on June 16.