Dembele registered an assist for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in Wednesday's 2-1 loss against Sporting CP and could have been even more productive, as he attempted three shots, created four key passes and delivered a season-high six crosses. The forward has been decisive in each of his last three outings across all competitions since returning from illness, scoring three goals on eight shots while adding one assist and 10 key passes. The Frenchman remains a key piece in coach Luis Enrique's attack, with his dribbling ability and heavy involvement on set pieces making him a constant threat.