Ousmane Dembele News: Delivers one assist
Dembele assisted once to go with four shots (one on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and six corners in Wednesday's 3-0 victory over Nantes.
Dembele played a key creative role in Wednesday's 3-0 win over Nantes, delivering the assist in the second half that set up Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's second goal, collecting the ball at the edge of the area and threading a precise pass that the Georgian finished with a clinical curled effort. The French forward added three key passes and five crosses. Dembele has recorded 20 goals and six assists in Ligue 1 this season.
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