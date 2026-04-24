Ousmane Dembele News: Delivers one assist

Dembele assisted once to go with four shots (one on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and six corners in Wednesday's 3-0 victory over Nantes.

Dembele played a key creative role in Wednesday's 3-0 win over Nantes, delivering the assist in the second half that set up Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's second goal, collecting the ball at the edge of the area and threading a precise pass that the Georgian finished with a clinical curled effort. The French forward added three key passes and five crosses. Dembele has recorded 20 goals and six assists in Ligue 1 this season.