Ousmane Dembele headshot

Ousmane Dembele News: Delivers one assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Dembele assisted once to go with four shots (one on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and six corners in Wednesday's 3-0 victory over Nantes.

Dembele played a key creative role in Wednesday's 3-0 win over Nantes, delivering the assist in the second half that set up Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's second goal, collecting the ball at the edge of the area and threading a precise pass that the Georgian finished with a clinical curled effort. The French forward added three key passes and five crosses. Dembele has recorded 20 goals and six assists in Ligue 1 this season.

Ousmane Dembele
Paris Saint-Germain
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