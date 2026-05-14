Ousmane Dembele News: Delivers one assist

Dembele assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Wednesday's 2-0 win against Lens.

Dembele was crowned Ligue 1 Player of the Year before kickoff and delivered a performance that justified the award in Wednesday's 2-0 win at Lens, intercepting Malang Sarr's loose pass in the first half before releasing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in a one-on-one that the Georgian converted to open the scoring, while adding two key passes and wearing the captain's armband throughout. Dembele has now scored 10 goals and provided seven assists across 21 Ligue 1 appearances this season, consistently showing that he is one of the very best in his position.