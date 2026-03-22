Ousmane Dembele News: Delivers one assist off bench
Dembele assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal) and one corner in Saturday's 4-0 victory over Nice.
Dembele started on the bench and came on in the 64th minute of Saturday's 4-0 win over Nice, providing an assist for Dro Fernandez while remaining heavily involved in attacking sequences, recording three shots and one key pass. The Frenchman is enduring a disrupted season due to multiple injuries but remains a constant threat with his pace and dribbling ability, having recorded 10 goals and six assists in 24 appearances across all competitions this season.
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