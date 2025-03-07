Fantasy Soccer
Ousmane Dembele headshot

Ousmane Dembele News: Dominant attacking display in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Dembele recorded eight shots (two on goal), 15 crosses (four accurate) and 13 corners in Wednesday's 1-0 defeat to Liverpool.

Dembele failed to score despite his best efforts with eight shots in the game and 15 crosses, of which 13 came from corners. Of his eight shots, he put two on target, which drew phenomenal saves from Alisson. This is the third time this season he has attempted eight shot and on the previous occasion in the Champions League he did this against Girona, he also failed to score.

Ousmane Dembele
Paris Saint-Germain
More Stats & News
