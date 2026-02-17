Ousmane Dembele News: Finds starting XI
Dembele (calf) is in the starting XI for Tuesday's match against Monaco.
Dembele is not missing any time with his calf injury and is starting immediately, appearing to only be dealing with a minor injury despite doubts, potentially only playing mind games against a rival. The French forward only has two goal contributions in UCL play this season, far from his 14 last campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ousmane Dembele See More
-
Football Predictions
UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 17: Picks, Predictions & OddsYesterday
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Dec. 1070 days ago
-
Game Previews
Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD2 Prediction140 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ousmane Dembele See More