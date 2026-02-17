Ousmane Dembele headshot

Ousmane Dembele News: Finds starting XI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Dembele (calf) is in the starting XI for Tuesday's match against Monaco.

Dembele is not missing any time with his calf injury and is starting immediately, appearing to only be dealing with a minor injury despite doubts, potentially only playing mind games against a rival. The French forward only has two goal contributions in UCL play this season, far from his 14 last campaign.

Ousmane Dembele
Paris Saint-Germain
More Stats & News
