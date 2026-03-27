Ousmane Dembele News: Fine after early sub
Dembele is expected to be fine and there's no concern after subbing off early in Thursday's friendly against Brazil, reports Bertrand Latour of Canal.
There was some worry that Dembele suffered a new injury Thursday, but all seems well and the hope is that he gets back to France and rests in order to be ready to close the season. Dembele has just 16 appearances in Ligue 1 due to a variety of injuries, and with Champions League continuing, it's possible he appears more off than bench than in the XI in Ligue 1 the rest of the way.
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