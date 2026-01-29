Dembele was ineffective against Newcastle United on Wednesday, missing an early penalty after a fine save from Nick Pope before squandering several one-on-one chances in the second half. He attempted seven shots and created three key passes but failed to convert. The forward remains an undisputed starter in coach Luis Enrique's system thanks to his ability to beat defenders off the dribble and his technical quality, both in open play and on set pieces. The Frenchman has recorded three goals and two assists over his last five appearances across all competitions this season.