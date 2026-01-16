Dembele opened the scoring in the 13rd minute with a driven effort from distance that went in off the left post after PSG won the ball high and Vitinha picked him out. He doubled the lead in the 64th minute with a brilliant solo sequence, beating multiple defenders before scooping a lob over Berke Ozer and under the bar to score what will likely be the goal of the season in Ligue 1. The Ballon d'Or contender remained PSG's most dangerous attacker, constantly threatening with direct running and sharp changes of direction, contributing two shots (both on target) and creating one chance, while showing extreme efficiency to raise his total to three goals over his last two appearances.