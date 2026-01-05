Dembélé returned to the starting XI after missing the previous two matches due to illness and scored a goal in Sunday's win over Paris FC, firing a deflected shot from the edge of the penalty area shortly after halftime following a well-timed assist from Warren Zaire-Emery. He could have added to his tally but lacked a bit of efficiency despite registering three shots, five chances created and five crosses. The winger has started the year with a goal after failing to score in Ligue 1 since late August and is expected to be a key piece for coach Luis Enrique in the second half of the season, having recorded four goals and two assists across 12 appearances in all competitions.